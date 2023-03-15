Number of seniors with Alzheimer’s expected to double by 2050

The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) – Despite some progress, Alzheimer’s disease poses a growing concern in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the number of Alzheimer’s patients is expected to double by the year 2050, resulting in 13 million people with the affliction.

Health officials said that, although some treatments look promising, many elderly people are still reluctant to talk about cognitive problems with their doctors.

The Alzheimer’s Association said people with memory issues should promptly touch base with a provider.

Officials there also said the national cost for caring for people with dementia-related problems rose to $345 billion in 2023, which is up $24 billion from 2022.

