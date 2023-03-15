MILDER DESPITE INCREASING CLOUDS ON WEDNESDAY

Lows tonight should be mainly in the teens. There will be some clouds drifting through but otherwise plan on a quiet night. A southerly breeze will increase and temperatures will likely rise prior to dawn. Clouds increase during the day Wednesday and there may be gusts up to 25 mph at times. Highs should get into the lower 40s. A late day or evening shower can’t be totally ruled out, but most spots stay dry.

Our next weather maker will move in Thursday. Look for rain to develop with temperatures topping out in the low 40s. Dense fog could occur as warmer air flows over the extensive snowpack in place right now. A transition to wet snow is likely Thursday night as gusty winds develop. Areas of snow and snow showers are going to to continue into Friday as well. Highs on Friday will fall back into the low 30s. The potential exists for several inches of wet snow in the region with the highest totals coming across the Northwoods. Check back in later for updates.

Chilly conditions and snow showers linger into Saturday, but our Sunday is shaping up to be sunny and quieter. Spring officially arrives at 4:24 PM CDT Monday, March 20th... and there are signs that it will be milder overall next week with highs back into the 40s. Fingers crossed.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 10-15 G25 MPH

THURSDAY: SW/S 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A clear evening. Some clouds late. LOW: 14 (rising after midnight)

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. Late showers NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Fog may be dense at times. Switch to wet snow late day & evening. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: A chance of wet snow. Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. A few flakes. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. More melting... First official day of spring. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Still mild with more melting. HIGH: 45

