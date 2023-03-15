MILDER, BUT BREEZY TODAY

It’s a cold start to our Wednesday across northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will be rising out of the teens and 20s with mostly sunny skies. A breezy south wind will push our highs back into the seasonable 40s this afternoon. It’s going to be another day with some melting of our slushy snowpack. You’ll also notice the sun slowly disappearing behind thickening clouds after lunch. By this evening, scattered showers will be possible across the Northwoods.

Our next weathermaker will pack more of a punch... The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch near and north of Highway 8 for Thursday night and into Friday... Another winter storm is expected through Saint Patrick’s Day across the northern Great Lakes.

Your Thursday will be a cloudy day with areas of fog. Look for widespread moderate rain tomorrow afternoon and evening. About half an inch of rainfall, plus the runoff from our melting snow, will cause water levels to rise on creeks and streams. Then, as colder air arrives tomorrow night, look for a switch over to wet snow. The heaviest snow will be in the Northwoods (3-6″), with less in the Fox Valley (an inch or less). Expect some slippery travel to start off Friday, with a blustery northwest wind.

For now, your severe weather outlook tomorrow and Friday is LOW, but an upgrade is possible... These two days could become First Alert Weather Days, so keep informed!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Morning sunshine, then clouds increase. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers NORTH. Not as cold. LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Clouds and fog. Afternoon rain... Wet snow develops at night (heaviest NORTH) HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Early snow, otherwise, cloudy and windy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. A few flakes. HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Not as windy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. More melting... First official day of spring. HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 44

