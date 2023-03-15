Menasha police searching for dog connected to bite incident

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Police investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog accused of biting someone.

Police said the bite incident happened in the 700 block of De Pere Street on the west side of Hart Park at around 11 a.m. Officers would like to speak to the owner to verify the dog’s health.

The dog is described as a larger lab mix with medium length light brown fur with floppy ears. The bite victim described the dog as being younger than two years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menasha Police at 920-967-3500 or email at police@menashawi.gov.

