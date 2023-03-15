Intersection of Highway 54, Highway 47 in Black Creek will be closed March 20

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - The intersection of State Highway 54 and State Highway 47 at the stop light in Black Creek will be closed to all traffic starting Monday March 20.

The closure is due to a water main replacement, the village’s Director of Public Works said in a statement.

The detour will be as follows:

Hwy 54 West detour will be: Hwy 55 South to Freedom, Hwy S west to Hwy 47, Hwy A west to Hwy 76, Hwy 76 North back to Hwy 54 in Shiocton. Hwy 54 East will be a reverse route.

Hwy 47 South will be: County Rd. V V East, Hwy 55 South, Hwy 54 East, Hwy 55 South to Freedom, Hwy S West to Hwy 47. Hwy 47 North will be a reverse route.

The closure is expected to last from 7 to 10 days.

