GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the last several weeks, as we lead up to WBAY’s 70th anniversary, we’ve been profiling some of the people who’ve helped create our station’s legacy.

In the video above, Jeff Alexander looks back on a familiar face you still see every night, who first walked through the WBAY doors 40 years ago!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.