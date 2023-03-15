Green Bay Police recover gun, drugs after chasing suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a convicted felon is facing new charges after the department says a traffic stop and chase led police to recover drugs and a handgun.

The Green Bay Police Department arrested a convicted felon last Friday and recovered a loaded Glock 45 caliber handgun with a 26-round magazine along with numerous drugs. On Wednesday, police said the suspect, 20-year-old James Mitchell, was formally charged.

Police said Mitchell was arrested after an attempted traffic stop for alleged speeding in a school zone near the 1000 block of Laverne Drive. It ended in the 900 block of Mt. Mary Drive after a foot chase. Police also said witnesses reported seeing Mitchell break into a home in the 900 block of Laverne Drive.

As a result of the arrest, police said they recovered a loaded Glock 45 caliber handgun with a 26-round magazine, 38.23 grams of crack-cocaine, MDMA, prescription drugs, a digital scale, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Mitchell is facing seven different charges in Brown County, including drug charges, possession of a firearm by a felon, and fleeing police.

