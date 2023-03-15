Green Bay Police recover gun, drugs after chasing suspect

Convicted felon facing new charges in Brown County
Convicted felon facing new charges in Brown County(Green Bay Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a convicted felon is facing new charges after the department says a traffic stop and chase led police to recover drugs and a handgun.

The Green Bay Police Department arrested a convicted felon last Friday and recovered a loaded Glock 45 caliber handgun with a 26-round magazine along with numerous drugs. On Wednesday, police said the suspect, 20-year-old James Mitchell, was formally charged.

Police said Mitchell was arrested after an attempted traffic stop for alleged speeding in a school zone near the 1000 block of Laverne Drive. It ended in the 900 block of Mt. Mary Drive after a foot chase. Police also said witnesses reported seeing Mitchell break into a home in the 900 block of Laverne Drive.

As a result of the arrest, police said they recovered a loaded Glock 45 caliber handgun with a 26-round magazine, 38.23 grams of crack-cocaine, MDMA, prescription drugs, a digital scale, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Mitchell is facing seven different charges in Brown County, including drug charges, possession of a firearm by a felon, and fleeing police.

