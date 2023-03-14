Wisconsin DMV gives advice, steps for valid voter ID

But you will have to select one candidate for mayor along with two for city council, one for...
(Katelyn Quisenberry)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Voters can obtain free identification for valid voting through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles, as the Wisconsin Spring Election approaches on April 4.

Valid forms of voter ID include a driver’s license, identification card and military or student ID card, according to the DMV. There is no separate “voter ID” and a REAL ID card is not required to vote.

Documents such as a birth certificate, valid passport or certificate of naturalization are required when applying for an original ID card.

If required identification documents are not readily available, the Voter ID Petition Process through the DMV is free and can be used to quickly get a valid receipt to take to the polls.

Voters are advised to start the application process online to obtain acceptable voter ID through the DMV’s website.

Information related to voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be found through the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

For questions on obtaining an ID to vote, call the DMV’s toll-free hotline at (844) 588-1069.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals
How much snow did you get? March 12-13
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office squad car
Woman found dead after Omro standoff is identified as Fond du Lac County woman
Body in East River
Body recovered from Green Bay’s East River identified
Money generic
Woman accused of stealing money from business using former employee’s information
Car in ditch after winter accident (file image)
Tow ban lifted on I-41 and Highway 441 in Outagamie County