WBAY at 70: 70+ facts about WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Did you know Johnny Olson, the “Come on down!” announcer for “The Price is Right,” worked at WBAY? But that was in the radio days -- we just like to tell people! Here are facts about WBAY-TV.

1. WBAY-TV is older than TV Guide. The weekly published its first issue for the week of April 3-9 -- 17 days after WBAY went on the air.

2. A lot is made of WBAY’s premiere. What was WBAY’s second day of programming?

March 18, 1953: 6 p.m. - “Adventure Unlimited” 6:30 p.m. - “Fun House” 7 p.m. - “Godfrey and His Friends” 7:30 p.m. - “Niagara Falls” (comedy) 8:15 p.m. - “One Million B.C.” starring Lon Chaney Jr, Victor Mature, Carolis Landis

3. Bay Bowl occupied the basement of the WBAY Building until 1991. It was closed to make room for an expanded, computerized newsroom, which for years occupied space behind the auditorium stage. The new newsroom was three times the size.

4. When Bay Bowl closed, one of the alleys was preserved and made into a conference table for the new newsroom.

5. WBAY-TV was started by the Norbertine Fathers, the same order of priests that began St. Norbert College in De Pere.

6. WBAY’s first children’s show was “Captain Hal,” which began on WBAY Radio and made the move to television at the start of June 1953.

7. Captain Hal was 6′2″ Hal O’Halloran, who was a former Fond du Lac firefighter-turned-radio host. His TV character was a firefighter and storyteller.

8. There is a tunnel (now sealed off) that connected the WBAY Building with a neighboring building. According to employee anecdotes, this came as a surprise to Secret Service agents the day Sen. Ted Kennedy came to give a speech in the auditorium for presidential candidate George McGovern in October 1972. Agents scrambled to make sure the tunnel was secured.

9. The WBAY Building is haunted, according to some employees, who report hearing footsteps in the seating area above the auditorium and feeling a presence on the third floor.

10. Action 2 News used to broadcast newscasts live on location during the summer EAA conventions in Oshkosh (now called AirVenture). Scripts would be faxed to the anchors from the Green Bay newsroom.

11. The Norbertine Fathers received the FCC permit to build a TV station on November 13, 1952. The first broadcast was 4 months and 4 days later.

12. Philo T. Farnsworth, credited as the inventor of television, was a guest of honor at WBAY-TV’s premiere on March 17, 1953.

13. WBAY had its own credit union, which is now part of Fox Communities Credit Union’s history. The WBAY-WHBY Credit Union for TV and radio employees was chartered in June 1953. It became Green Bay Area Credit Union in 1975 and then 1st Security Credit Union in 1984. It merged with FCCU in 2004, giving FCCU its first footprint in the Green Bay market.

14. WBAY was able to carry network programming in color in 1956.

15. WBAY started producing local programs in color in 1966.

16. In the early days there was no videotape, so all performances were live or on film. Unfortunately, it’s why only photos survive from many of WBAY’s early programs.

17. After the conversion from analog to digital TV, WBAY had the area’s first subchannel in July 2004.

18. WBAY was one of the first -- and still one of few -- TV stations to devote a digital sub-channel to a 24/7 weather channel. StormCenter 2 24/7, as it was called then, went on the air on December 1, 2004.

19. Action 2 News used to have a helicopter, Chopper 2.

20. When we discontinued the use of Chopper 2, the transmitter was repurposed for the Action News Lakeshore bureau.

21. WBAY-TV used to have a fully-functional kitchen set in its studios.

22. Employees used to watch the downtown Green Bay fireworks from the roof of the WBAY Building.

23. WBAY opened the first news bureau outside Green Bay of any local TV station, in 1977.

24. When WBAY-TV started, the only female executive was Helen Day, in charge of Traffic, ensuring commercials aired as scheduled.

25. Helen Day later became known to WBAY viewers in front of the camera with her contributions to “A Day with Eddy Jason” and the first cooking show on Green Bay TV in 1955.

26. Path to success? Longtime news anchor Chuck Ramsay started in sports and became the evening news anchor. News anchor Bill Jartz started in sports and became the evening news anchor. Chris Roth started in sports and now also anchors Action 2 News at 4:30.

27. Russ Widoe, known to WBAY viewers as “Colonel Caboose,” had a master’s degree in music. After retiring from television in 1980, he founded Northeastern Wisconsin In-School Telecommunications (NEWIST) at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

28. WBAY’s news website was started by a news producer who learned HTML from books purchased at Port Plaza Mall.

29. WBAY was the first local media with a full-time web manager on January 1, 2000.

30. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 1960, WBAY aired a four-hour telethon-style Children’s Amateur Show, hosted by Russ Widoe, best-known to local children as “Colonel Caboose.” The telethon, featuring a pet parade, raised $2,235 towards building the first Brown County Animal Shelter.

31. WBAY’s original range included Marinette and Menominee to the north, Oshkosh to the south, Two Rivers and Sturgeon Bay to the east, New London and Waupaca to the west. Its range was increased in the fall of 1953 with WBAY boosting to 100,000 watts, the maximum allowed by FCC.

32. A survey found more than 60,000 television sets in WBAY’s viewing area by May 1953. When WBAY-TV increased transmission power in the fall, it reached 200,000 television sets in Eastern and Central Wisconsin and Upper and Lower Michigan. WBAY’s switchboard received calls from new viewers in Stevens Point; Marquette and Iron Mountain in the Upper Peninsula; and Traverse City and Petoskey in Michigan’s lower peninsula.

33. WBAY-TV, operated by the Norbertine order of priests, ended each broadcast day with a prayer. According to managing director Reverend I.M. Gosz in 1963, that prayer was: “Oh God and Father of us all; we pray Thee to hear our prayer. Send down Thy peace and goodwill to all the peoples of earth. Help us to open our hearts to Thee, that Thou may guide in peace and tranquility the lives of all people. Accept our prayers and may all be united in brotherhood.”

34. In 1967, when the City of Green Bay was considering four parking ramps for an urban renewal project, the public hearing was held in the WBAY auditorium.

35. WBAY Noon Show performer Bud Hanson offered organ lessons “in your home or at our studio. Lessons tailored to teach you what you want to play. Fully experienced teacher,” according to a classified ad.

36. Action 2 News carried gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey murder trials on its digital subchannel and livestreamed on WBAY.com.

37. WBAY had the area’s first morning newscast, replacing local news briefs during national news. Action 2 News This Morning debuted as a half-hour program in 1989 with Kevin Rompa delivering the news and Jill Bauer giving the weather.

38. In its first few years, segments on Action 2 News This Morning included Wisconsin Fun Facts, kids reading their school menu, and the Morning Birthday Club.

39. The first sound on WBAY-TV, aside from test tones, was music from “Gone With the Wind” with the station’s premiere on March 17, 1953.

40. The first recorded program on WBAY-TV was “Life is Worth Living,” a 30-minute talk show from the DuMont Network featuring Reverend Monsignor Fulton J. Sheen.

41. The first commercials on WBAY-TV were for Blatz Brewing Co., Bogda Motor Company, Sunset Club Coffee, Television Service Engineers (a.k.a. TSE, a local TV repair business), Hoberg Paper’s Charmin Tissues, Skippy Peanut Butter for Otto L. Kuehn Inc. food brokers, and Sunbeam Bread for Cobb’s Bakery.

42. WBAY had an opera-singing parrot, Amigo. It was then-general manager Don Carmichael’s parrot. The Pamiro Opera Company had offices in the WBAY Building at the time and rehearsed in the auditorium, near the general manager’s office. Amigo learned to sing opera!

43. “The Vince Lombardi Show,” hosted by WBAY sports director Al Sampson with the legendary Packers coach, was recorded at the WBAY studios for 9 years. According to promotional material, 90% of local TVs turned on at the time were watching “The Vince Lombardi Show.”

44. A plaque over the main door to the WBAY Building auditorium was dedicated in 1925 to the Soldiers, Sailors and Marines of “The World War.”

45. The WBAY Building frequently receives visitors who mistake it for the Brown County courthouse, which is across the street.

46. The first time singer Sonny Bono talked publicly about his divorce from Cher was during an interview with Action News reporter Jerry Burke, who interviewed Bono in 1975 while he was visiting The Carlton in Two Rivers.

47. WBAY was the first local TV station to register for a website, on May 10, 1995.

48. WBAY joined the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots drive in 1988 after meteorologist George Graphos was gifted a toy dog that belonged to her daughter, who died from cancer at age 10. The mom had held on to the toy for 20 years. That 1988 toy drive collected 15,000 toys. The “Last Call” tradition with U.S. Marines collecting toys curbside on the last day of the toy drive started in 2005. (That toy dog, by the way, eventually went to another little girl, named Kimberly.)

49. “Colonel Caboose” ran for 10 years on WBAY-TV. It aired weekdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., giving children time to do their homework but just before the dinner hour.

50. Russ Widoe’s regular costume for “Colonel Caboose” was bib overalls with a patch reading “Green Bay Route,” a train engineer’s cap, and a bandana.

51. “Colonel Caboose” had a dodo bird puppet named Zelda.

52. Green Bay & Western Railroad had a caboose lettered “Colonel Caboose” in his honor. That’s right, the Colonel Caboose caboose.

53. “Cousin Fuzzy and His Cousins” was the first local band to appear on local television, just days after WBAY went on the air. H.C. Prange department stores sponsored their 30-minute variety show on Tuesday nights.

55. Action 2 News anchor Bill Jartz became “The Voice of Lambeau Field” in 2005, replacing Gary Knafelc, who was the P.A. announcer since 1964.

56. WBAY-TV was exclusively a CBS network after the DuMont Network folded in 1956 until 1992, when WBAY and WFRV swapped affiliations. The CBS network bought WFRV’s ownership group. The swap also included a number of satellite dishes on our respective buildings.

57. WBAY-TV hired Charlie Hanson from WAPL radio in Appleton in November 1953. He provided an hour of live entertainment every day on WBAY-TV, teaming up with other familiar faces on WBAY like Bobby Nelson and Helen Day. He was a comedian, actor, and musician. “The man of many voices,” he joined WISN radio in 1956 and had Milwaukee’s #1 morning drive show, retiring from Milwaukee radio in 1990.

58. The WBAY Building was added to the Wisconsin Register of Historic Places on February 16, 2018. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places on May 13, 2019.

59. The annual CP Telethon on WBAY is the longest-running telethon in the country to air on the same TV channel. The tradition started in 1954, barely a year after WBAY went on the air, and continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown (in a modified format). It became a truly local telethon in 1978 after the local CP center separated from the national United Cerebral Palsy Foundation. Newspaper reports from 1954 say the telethon raised $15,168 for the local Cerebral Palsy offices. The 50th annual CP Telethon, in 2004, was the first time the telethon raised over $1 million.

60. The Southern Door 5th Graders have been participating in and performing on the CP Telethon since the late 1970s (we’ve narrowed it down to 1978 or 1979). Their first performance was “Dawn,” a cover of the song by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

70. Channel 2 broadcasts at a radio frequency of 542 MHz, which equates to UHF channel 23. This change happened during the switch from analog to digital television. Your digital TV set shows you the “virtual” channel number assigned to our signals.

71. WBAY-TV transmits from a tower on Scray’s Hill, outside De Pere. Wisconsin Public Television (channel 38) broadcasts from the same tower.

72. In the early days of television, WBAY transmitted the video portion of the signal to the transmitter by microwave from a tower atop the WBAY Building but the audio portion was sent to the transmitter by telephone lines.

73. Long-time news anchor Chuck Ramsay was in the 1959 movie “Anatomy of a Murder” with Jimmy Stewart. Ramsay was working at WDMJ-TV (now WLUC) in Marquette. He was paid $90 to play a doctor.

74. WBAY-TV celebrates its anniversary on March 17, but it could also celebrate on March 7. At 12.36 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 1953, test patterns started to appear on WBAY-TV’s frequency. Mostly visual lines and a steady tone, they continued daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., except Sundays, until WBAY’s premiere.

75. General manager Haydn Evans says WBAY-TV started with a budget of $453,000 ($5 million in 2023 dollars) “which didn’t last long.” He estimates it costs a small TV station $800,000 ($8.75 million today) to get started and operate the first year.

76. The first Packers TV program was “WBAY’s Packer TV Touchdown Club,” hosted by Tony Canadeo, “The Grey Ghost of Gonzaga.” The 30-minute program debuted on October 1, 1953, and aired on Thursday nights. It featured 15 minutes of closeup films and an interview with one of the coaches and a player. Fans were invited to mail in questions about the last game. The fan with the most interesting question received an autographed football.

