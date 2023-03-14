Vigil held for Marian University student found dead in Omro

A vigil was held Tuesday night for a Marian University student found dead in Omro over the weekend.
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Authorities identified 20-year-old Johanna Schultz on Monday. She was found dead in an apartment after people heard gunshots. Police arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene after a standoff.

Tuesday night’s vigil took place at the Dorcas Chapel at Marian University in Fond Du Lac.

Schools leaders tell Action 2 News that Schultz was studying for a Bachelor’s Degree.

