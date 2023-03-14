Vigil held for Marian University student found dead in Omro
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A vigil was held Tuesday night for a Marian University student found dead in Omro over the weekend.
Authorities identified 20-year-old Johanna Schultz on Monday. She was found dead in an apartment after people heard gunshots. Police arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene after a standoff.
Tuesday night’s vigil took place at the Dorcas Chapel at Marian University in Fond Du Lac.
Schools leaders tell Action 2 News that Schultz was studying for a Bachelor’s Degree.
