Vigil held for Marian University student found dead in Omro

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A vigil was held Tuesday night for a Marian University student found dead in Omro over the weekend.

Authorities identified 20-year-old Johanna Schultz on Monday. She was found dead in an apartment after people heard gunshots. Police arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene after a standoff.

Tuesday night’s vigil took place at the Dorcas Chapel at Marian University in Fond Du Lac.

Schools leaders tell Action 2 News that Schultz was studying for a Bachelor’s Degree.

