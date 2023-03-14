Survey for Green Bay Police Dept could lead to changing mission statement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department has teamed up with Police2Peace to offer a community survey to help law enforcement with community policing and engagement.

The survey will offer valuable insight for the Police Department to make sure the Police Department reflects the community it serves and protects.

“This organization is ready for this conversation, where a lot of agencies in American policing today aren’t so this is our opportunity to take it to the next level,” explained Chief Chris Davis with the Green Bay Police Department. “The whole goal here is to start with a shared understanding between the police department and the community about what it is we’re here to do.”

The survey is 32 questions, voluntary and anonymous. The deadline is Monday, March 20th, 2023. To take the survey, Click HERE.

The department will also being taking an internal survey.

“We have one for the members of the police department, and it’s looking for people’s expectations of who we are, what we’re here to do, what values they would like to see reflected in the police department and then we compare that from what we see inside the organization and see how well aligned we are with the community’s expectations,” said Chief Davis.

The department will then take the results of the survey to assess and take part in additional training by Police2Peace.

”Eventually the goal is to revise the mission statement and our values and our vision because it’s been a while since we’ve been through that process,” said Chief Davis.

The mission statement was developed in 1990′s under Chief James Lewis. The Green Bay Police Department Pride Team updated slightly in 2020 to take out “We the men and women” and changed it to “We the members” to be more inclusive.

