SUNNY TODAY, LATE WEEK STORM STILL ON TRACK

We’re getting some well deserved sunshine today. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 30s in most spots. That is below the average of 40° but it’s still going to feel pretty good relative to where we have been of late.

Lows tonight should be mainly in the teens. There will be some clouds drifting through but otherwise plan on a quiet night.

Clouds increase during the day Wednesday and there may be gusts up to around 30 mph at times. Southerly winds will usher in milder 40s for afternoon highs. A late day or evening shower can’t be totally ruled out, but most spots stay dry.

Our next weather maker will move in Thursday. Look for rain to develop with temperatures topping out in the low 40s. Dense fog could occur as warmer air flows over the extensive snowpack in place right now. A transition to wet snow is likely Thursday evening as gusty winds develop. Areas of snow and snow showers are going to to continue into Friday as well. Highs on Friday will fall back into the low 30s. The potential exists for several inches of wet snow in the region with this storm system but details remain fuzzy. Check back in later for updates.

Chilly conditions and snow showers linger into Saturday but our Sunday is shaping up to be sunny and quieter. Spring officially arrives at 4:24 PM CDT Monday, March 20th... and there are signs that it will be milder overall next week. Fingers crossed.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 4-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20 G30 MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Minor melting. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: A clear evening. Some clouds late. LOW: 14, temps slowly rise late

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. Late showers NORTH? HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Fog may be dense at times. Switch to wet snow late day & evening. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: A chance of wet snow. Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. A few flakes. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. More melting... First official day of spring. HIGH: 42

