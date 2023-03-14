Reports: Allen Lazard signing with Jets, Rodgers requests others to NY

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after Rodgers ran in for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WBAY) - Former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is signing with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. It is a four-year, $44 million deal with $22 million guaranteed.

Lazard is just one of the several players Aaron Rodgers has requested the Jets to pursue, according to ESPN’s Diana Russini.

Rodgers has created a wish list that includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

And the Jets are trying to act on more of Rodgers’ wishes. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that TE Lewis is drawing interest from the Jets and Raiders. He also reports Randall Cobb is drawing interest from New York.

There are no further reports that indicate a deal between Rodgers and the Jets has been finalized.


