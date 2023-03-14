Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured

Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old on horseback was killed and two other teens were injured early Tuesday in Dallas in a collision between a vehicle and the group of teens, who were riding stolen horses, police said.

The two riders who were injured — a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — were hospitalized in stable condition after the 5:30 a.m. crash, police said. Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.

One horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian and the third horse was injured but expected to survive, according to police.

The crash occurred in an area about 7 miles south of downtown along Great Trinity Forest Way, a highway that crosses Interstate 45. Much of the area around Great Trinity Forest Way east of Interstate 45 is forested.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals
How much snow did you get? March 12-13
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office squad car
Vigil planned Tuesday for woman found dead in Omro apartment
Body in East River
Body recovered from Green Bay’s East River identified
Money generic
Woman accused of stealing money from business using former employee’s information
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
11-year-old boy assaulted and robbed in broad daylight in Sheboygan

Latest News

Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden...
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
The drone video taken by Jeffrey Baker shows snow falling in parts of Massachusetts early...
Drone video shows snowfall in Massachusetts
We’re getting some well deserved sunshine today. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 30s...
SUNNY TODAY, LATE WEEK STORM STILL ON TRACK