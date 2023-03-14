INTERVIEW: University of Wisconsin tuition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican lawmakers Sen. Andre Jacque of De Pere and Rep. David Murphy of Greenville are proposing future University of Wisconsin tuition increases should be limited to no more than the rate of inflation.

Republican lawmakers frozen in-state undergraduate tuition in 2013. Since the freeze was lifted in 2021, the Board of Regents hasn’t made any increases, but they did say recently that Gov. Tony Evers’s proposed budget is about $130 million short of what they need to run U.W. campuses. Last summer, the Board of Regents recommended a $262 million increase in funding and Gov. Evers’s budget increased spending by $305 million.

U.W. System President Jay Rothman joined Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth in our studio to talk about tuition, the board’s stance on the Republican proposal, how much inflation is putting pressure on the university system, and the process for the Board of Regents to determine tuition for next year and beyond.

The Board of Regents holds its next meeting at the end of March.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.