Goodbye, DECADES. Hello, Catchy Comedy!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Weigel Broadcasting is taking the classic comedies on DECADES and adding some “new” old favorites to turn DECADES into Catchy Comedy! The network airs on WBAY-TV’s subchannel 2-6. The rebranding happens on Monday, March 27.

Catchy Comedy will invite viewers to “Catch All the Laughs,” promising a deep library of classic sitcoms, including the beloved stars who set the bar, like Lucille Ball, Bob Newhart, Carol Burnett, Dick Van Dyke, and the works of prolific producer Norman Lear.

(This is not a decision by WBAY, and there will be no DECADES network after the rebranding for us to carry on another subchannel.)

One DECADES tradition that isn’t going away is the weekend binge. Watch back-to-back-to-back episodes of a different TV sitcom every weekend from 11 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday in “The Catchy Binge.”

The first binge weekend, March 31 to April 2, presents episodes from 5 seasons of “Night Court.”

The following weekend, April 7 to April 9, it’s a “Carole Burnett Show” marathon with guests including Perry Como, Shirley Jones, Robert Goulet, Jim Nabors, Nanette Fabray, Steve Lawrence, Pat Boone, Mel Torme, Trini Lopez, Soupy Sales, Joan Rivers, George Carlin, and Flip Wilson.

April 14-16, binge on 86 classic episodes of “Gilligan’s Island.”

“We are excited to bring an all-comedy approach with this exciting rebrand of DECADES evolving into Catchy Comedy,” Weigel Broadcasting Vice-Chairman Neal Sabin wrote in a statement. “Weekdays we will showcase hilarious series with a strong appeal to women or with female characters that redefined and expanded the role of women in television. Then in primetime we will feature groundbreaking comedy and characters from the legendary Norman Lear, and in late nights we will present some of the smartest and best-written comedy series on television. Viewers really will be able to ‘catch all the laughs’ on Catchy Comedy.”

Catchy Comedy’s schedule at its premiere:

Monday-Friday

5:00 a.m. - Full House

5:30 a.m. - Full House

6:00 a.m. - Full House

6:30 a.m. - Full House

7:00 a.m. - The Brady Bunch

7:30 a.m. - The Brady Bunch

8:00 a.m. - Family Affair

8:30 a.m. - The Donna Reed Show

9:00 a.m. - The Carol Burnett Show

10:00 a.m. - The Lucy Show

10:30 a.m. - The Lucy Show

11:00 a.m. - I Love Lucy

11:30 a.m. - I Love Lucy

12:00 p.m. - The Mary Tyler Moore Show

12:30 p.m. - Rhoda

1:00 p.m. - Laverne & Shirley

1:30 p.m. - Laverne & Shirley

2:00 p.m. - Mama’s Family

2:30 p.m. - Mama’s Family

3:00 p.m. - The Love Boat

4:00 p.m. - The Odd Couple

4:30 p.m. - The Odd Couple

5:00 p.m. - Good Times

5:30 p.m. - Good Times

6:00 p.m. - Sanford and Son

6:30 p.m. - Sanford and Son

7:00 p.m. - All in the Family

7:30 p.m. - All in the Family

8:00 p.m. - Night Court

8:30 p.m. - Night Court

9:00 p.m. - The Dick Van Dyke Show

9:30 p.m. - The Dick Van Dyke Show

10:00 p.m. - Cheers

10:30 p.m. - Cheers

11:00 p.m. - Taxi

11:30 p.m. - The Bob Newhart Show

12:00 a.m. - Newhart

Other shows in the Catchy Comedy catalog include “The Honeymooners,” “Our Miss Brooks,” “The Phil Silvers Show,” “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh In,” “The Best of the Ed Sullivan Show,” and “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.”

