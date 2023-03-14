EPA proposes federal limit to ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Toxic substances known as “forever chemicals” are beginning the path of regulation for the United States and they are all too familiar to some towns we’ve covered here in Northeast Wisconsin.

The chemicals known as PFAS are most commonly found in firefighting foam, waterproof makeup, fast food wrappers, stain and water resistant clothing and teflon pans, to name a few.

Today the Environmental Protection Agency announced its proposal of strict regulations to ensure you can’t drink pfas in your water. The agency intends to enforce a drinking water level of just 4 parts per trillion. It is substantially lower than the standard Wisconsin set at 70 parts per trillion.

The EPA said this protection will save thousands of lives and prevent serious illnesses as the man-made chemicals have been linked to negative health effects.

WBAY has covered PFAS contamination in the Town of Peshtigo since early 2018 when a testing site for a firefighting foam manufacturer was reported to have contaminated Marinette County drinking water wells. The Wisconsin DNR reports finding levels as high as 750,000 parts-per-trillion in foam sitting on top of water. Groundwater wells in that area tested at 2,100 parts-per-trillion.

This new proposed regulation on the federal level will help local agencies enforce restrictions on large manufacturers.

The State of Wisconsin is in the process of suing Johnson Control’s Tyco Fire Products. The 15-day trial is scheduled for December of 2024.

This is expected to drastically affect many communities testing PFAS above four parts-per-trillion.

Nancy quirk, a special employee to the EPA, is the manager of Green Bay Water, which supplies drinking water to the Greater Green Bay area from Lake Michigan.

She said this will be costly to fix for area utilities as the price of a granulated activated carbon plant addition is several million dollars.

In a statement Action 2 News, Quirk said, “Green Bay Water conducts thousands of tests annually to safeguard public health. Five years ago, when we first began to learn about pfas chemicals, we began testing for them. Green Bay Water would meet the EPA standard if the proposed regulations were in effect today. Green Bay Water falls below the proposed number, which is 4ppt. We continue researching and partnering with our regulators to provide safe drinking water.”

The EPA’s announcement is just a proposal. The EPA officially opened its 60-day comment period for the public this morning. Comments are submitted through the public docket.

If finalized, the proposed regulation will require public water systems to monitor for these chemicals. It will also require systems to notify the public and reduce pfas contamination if levels exceed the proposed regulatory standards.

EPA is requesting input on the proposal from all stakeholders, including the public, water system managers, and public health professionals. Comments may be submitted through the public docket, identified by docket id no. Epa-hq-ow-2022-0114, at www.regulations.gov.

For more information on this proposal, please visit EPA’s per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (pfas) webpage per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (pfas) webpage.

