Current weather patterns ‘prime conditions’ to develop road potholes

It's an issue that drivers in Wisconsin are all too familiar with this time of year: potholes. Pothole season is here, and our roads are riddled with them.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s an issue that drivers in Wisconsin are all too familiar with this time of year: potholes. Pothole season is here, and our roads are riddled with them right now.

Not only are these holes an eye-sore, they can also really affect cars driving over them.

Steve Grenier, the Public Works Director for the City of Green Bay says our recent active weather and quick temperature changes of snowfall and quick melting are prime conditions for pothole development. Jeff Knoespel, the service manager at Downtown Auto Service in Green Bay, says he’s seen several customers coming in with issues related to potholes. Knoesepel says some repairs can be simple, while others can cost a few thousand dollars.

“If you see something in the road, slow down a little bit, don’t slam on the break too hard,” Knoesepel says. “Take caution. Go around potholes if you can. It will save you a lot of money and a lot of inconvenience.”

The Director of Public Works encourages those who see a pothole to request for service through the city’s website under the street section.

