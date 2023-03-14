COLDER TONIGHT... PLENTY OF SUN TUESDAY

It’s going to be a cold night with mainly clear skies. Lows in the single digits are expected. Some spots across the Northwoods may dip below zero and wind chills tonight will be in the single digits below zero away from Lake Michigan. Look for wall-to-wall sunshine on Tuesday along with highs in the low 30s. The average high is 40° but powerful March sun along with lighter winds will make the low 30s feel pretty good.

Temperatures moderate back into the low 40s Wednesday afternoon as clouds increase once again. Our next weathermaker will affect the region Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We’ll have 40s on Thursday with developing rain showers. Rain will switch to wet snow on Friday as temperatures cool back into the 30s. The wind will start to increase as well. Scattered snow showers, breezes, and highs only around 30° are on tap for Saturday. Stay tuned for updates later this week on this storm because more snow accumulation is possible in parts of the area.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW/W 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Turning colder. Wind chills above and below zero. LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder. HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers developing. A bit breezy but milder. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Rain turns to snow. Some snow accumulation is possible. Breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Brisk & cold. Scattered snow showers linger. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

MONDAY: A bit milder with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 39

