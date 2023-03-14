BRIGHT SUNSHINE WITH MINOR MELTING

It’s a colder morning across northeast Wisconsin. Many of our daybreak wind chills are hovering around zero. But as high pressure arrives, we’ll see lots of bright sunshine. Temperatures will gradually climb into the lower 30s this afternoon. While we’re only going to reach the freezing mark, the power of the mid-March sunshine will allow for some minor melting of our current snowpack.

There’s more melting ahead... Tomorrow, we’ll get a breezy south wind across Wisconsin. That’s going to boost our highs into the seasonable lower 40s. We’ll probably have some puddles around as snow piles begin to shrink.

Then, we’ll get some major melting on Thursday, as we get periods of rain. The melting snow will probably create areas of fog, which could become dense at times. The rain, plus the runoff from the melting snow, will cause water levels on creeks and streams to rise. Low pressure will drag a cold front across the area Thursday night and into Friday morning. That will likely cause any rain to switch to snow on St. Patrick’s Day. At this point, it’s hard to say how much snow we’ll get, but there’s potential for a few inches across northern Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Minor melting. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: A clear evening. Some clouds late. LOW: 14, temps slowly rise late

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. Late showers NORTH? HIGH: 41 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Fog may be dense at times. A slushy mix develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: A chance of wet snow. Mostly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. A few flakes. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. More melting... First official day of spring. HIGH: 40

