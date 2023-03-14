3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: ‘Keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The chores! The stores! Fresh air! Times Square!

If we learned anything from “Green Acres,” it’s the conflict between choosing city life and rural life. Which one is better for you? In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells you about a study from Texas -- which has big cities and big country! -- and offers some insight.

Plus, tastes in music come go ‘round and ‘round. Brad talks about technology skipping over CD sales for the first time in 35 years.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.