Wisconsin misses NCAA Tournament, settles for NIT

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Badgers are missing the NCAA Tournament for just the second time since 1998.

Instead, Wisconsin will play in the NIT, hosting former Green Bay coach Brian Wardle and Bradley in the first round Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

There’s still some fight left in them - good experience for a young team.

“We’re in this thing to try to win. I’ll play the lineups to give us the best chance on the court,” Badgers head coach Greg Gard said. “We wouldn’t be in it if we didn’t want to win it. We’re not doing this as a recreational activity.”

Wisconsin went 17-14 overall this season, 9-11 in conference play. They lost in the first round of that Big Ten tournament to Ohio State.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.