Wisconsin DHS investigating FoodShare benefits scam involving text messages

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new scam involving text messages is targeting Wisconsin’s FoodShare benefits program.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday that it’s investigating a scam that targets FoodShare members and is alerting members to take steps now to protect their benefits.

DHS says the scam messages tell FoodShare members to call a phone number to confirm their account and personal identification numbers (PINs) to avoid having benefits locked. Scammers then use this information to access and steal the benefits.

To limit the potential for benefit loss, DHS is removing access to all unauthorized phone numbers linked to cases within the investigation. DHS also is discontinuing and replacing all compromised QUEST cards and is conducting a review for each impacted member to determine if benefits should be replaced.

DHS is offering tips on how to protect their benefits, which you can find on their website.

