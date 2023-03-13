WBAY at 70: Sports Director Joe Schmit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As you may know, Seymour is the Home of the Hamburger. It’s also the home of former WBAY sports director Joe Schmit, who worked here from 1981 to 1985.

As we continue the countdown to WBAY’s 70th anniversary on March 17, we look back at what this station meant to Schmit, who is now the sports director at KSTP in the Twin Cities.

For Joe Schmit, coming to WBAY in the early 80s as a weekend sports anchor and reporter was as good as it gets.

“It was a dream come true. I wanted to be John Campbell, and we watched Chuck Ramsay and WBAY-TV, and the next thing you know I’m sitting next to Chuck Ramsay on the set,” Schmit said, “and I remember the first day I almost got emotional because this is what I dreamed about.”

But with those realized dreams came pressure to perform in front of the hometown fans. Seymour is right down Highway 54 from Green Bay.

“I remember talking to my mom and told her just because I’m on TV not everyone is going to like me, and that’s why they have 3 or 4 stations, and she said, ‘Everyone will like you.’”

People did like Joe, and he became the sports director at he station in 1983. A big part of his job, of course, revolved around covering the Packers, including doing play-by-play of the Packers during the preseason.

He’s fond of his memories of Bart Starr, a man Schmit calls as fine a person he’s ever met in over 40 years of covering sports.

“I saw Bart Starr win Super Bowls, and the next thing you know I’m covering Bart Starr. It was a thrilling experience.”

Schmit recalls, “My father passed away when Bart was coaching the Packers, and one day after a news conference Bart said, ‘Joe, can I see you?’ and I’m wondering what did I do wrong? Bart takes me back into his office, and for 15 minutes we talked about my dad and his dad, and I will never forget that.”

Joe and I have an interesting history. We played high school football against each other -- he played for Seymour and I played for Clintonville.

He was also the guy who was instrumental in bringing me to WBAY in 1983, something pretty special for both of us.

“I will say this: My legacy at WBAY, and I hope you use it, has nothing to do with what I did on the air. It’s bringing Bill Jartz from Wausau to Green Bay. Best thing I ever did and the best thing that ever happened to the station.”

“Working for WBAY was truly a privilege,” Schmit said, “and it was a station that did things right. The people there were fantastic, and it was all about journalism and all about integrity.”

Joe has won 18 Emmy awards and is very involved in charity work in the Twin Cities and has become a sought-after public speaker.

To me, he’s still “Schmity,” my friend.

