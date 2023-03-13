Tow ban ordered on I-41 and Highway 441 in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County issued a tow ban overnight for Interstate 41 and Highway 441 as the area was hit with heavy snowfall and drifting snow.

The sheriff’s office says the tow ban is in effect until further notice. Motorists who slide off into ditches and are stranded can call for assistance, but their vehicles won’t be removed until the ban is lifted.

