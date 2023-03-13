‘Reverse Waiver Hearing’ set for teen charged with deadly Mason St. crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in a deadly, high-speed crash in Green Bay is back in court Monday.

Sienna Pecore is facing multiple charges, including first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Cruz Beltran.

On Monday, a Brown County judge set July 11 as the date for Pecore’s ‘reverse waiver’ hearing. It’s a chance for Pecore’s defense attorney to argue the case be moved to juvenile court.

Pecore was 15-years-old at the time of the deadly crash last November.

According to authorities, Pecore reached speeds of more than 100 miles-per-hour on West Mason Street before she lost control of the vehicle.

She is being held on a $100,000 cash bond at a juvenile center in Marathon County.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.