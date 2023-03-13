Report: Packers Keep Nixon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While the Packers and the NFL await Aaron Rodgers decision, the team makes a move to solidify their special teams. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting Monday that Keisean Nixon agreed to a one year, $6-milllion dollar contract to return to Green Bay.

The news #Packers fans have been waiting for: They've agreed to terms with All-Pro returner Keisean Nixon on a 1-year deal worth a max value of $6M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Nixon took over the kick return duties from Amari Rodgers in October, then the punt return duties in November. He became the Packers first All-Pro kick returner since that position was added in 1976. He set the Packers single season kick return record with a 28.8 average, led the NFL in most 50-plus yard returns (5), and had one kick return touchdown (105-yarder vs Vikings in Week 17). He also averaged 12.7 yards on 11 punt returns.

Nixon was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.