Oshkosh authorities investigate white powder found in mail; substance was non-hazardous

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department and Oshkosh Fire Department investigated a suspicious situation that occurred in the 200 Block of N Eagle St in Oshkosh on Monday morning.

At 10:32 a.m., officers and firefighters received information that there was a piece of mail at that location with a white powdered substance in it.

The Hazardous Materials Teams from the Oshkosh Fire Department and Appleton Fire Department responded to the location and tested the substance. It was determined to be a non-hazardous material.

The investigation is still on going at this time, Oshkosh Police said Monday afternoon.

