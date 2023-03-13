LINGERING FLAKES THIS AFTERNOON, MUCH COLDER TONIGHT

The worst of our latest winter storm is over... but some flakes are going to linger this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 20s to around 30°. Wind chills will stay in the teens.

Snow showers taper off this evening and clouds are going to thing out overnight. That will set the stage for a cold night with lows in the low teens and single digits. Some spots across the Northwoods may actually dip below zero! Wind chills tonight and early Tuesday morning will be in the single digits above and below zero.

Look for wall-to-wall sunshine on Tuesday along with highs in the low 30s. The average high is 40° but powerful March sun along with lighter winds will make the low 30s feel pretty good. Temperatures moderate back into the low 40s Wednesday afternoon as clouds increase once again.

Our next weather maker will affect the region Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We’ll have 40s on Thursday with developing rain showers. Rain will switch to wet snow on Friday as temperatures cool back into the 30s. The wind will start to increase as well. Scattered snow showers, breezes, and highs only around 30° are on tap for Saturday. Stay tuned for updates later this week on this storm because more snow accumulation is possible in parts of the area.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-20 G25 MPH

TONIGHT: NW 5-15 MPH

TOMORROW: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers linger. Breezy & cool. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease. Turning colder. Wind chills: 0s & -0s LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder. HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers developing. A bit breezy but milder. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Rain turns to snow. Some snow accumulation is possible. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Brisk & cold. Scattered snow showers. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonal. HIGH: 36

