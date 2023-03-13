LAST ROUND OF SNOW FLURRIES EARLY... THEN SUNSHINE FINALLY

The heaviest snowfall has officially wrapped early Monday morning with lingering snow flurries behind the system. Snowfall reports range from 3″ in Marinnette County to over 10″ of snow in Appleton where the heavy snow band came through. Winds continue to be breezy from the northeast between 15-20 mph creating patchy blowing snow which will lower visibility. The First Alert Weather Day will expire at 10 A.M., the same time the Winter Storm Warning and the Winter Weather Advisory expires too. Besides early snow flurries, Monday will be an overcast and cooler day with highs barely reaching 30 degrees with breezy northeast winds. By nightfall, high pressure will help push away the cloud cover and gradually clear the sky, but the temperatures will cool down to the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the 40s by Wednesday. By Thursday, another system looks to form and move towards Wisconsin bringing a chance of rain, then converting over to a wintry mix by Friday, then snow on Saturday. This could create some slippery road conditions late next week, but it’s too far ahead to know exactly how much we could see.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 15-20 MPH

TONIGHT: N 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Early snow, patchy blowing snow. Cloudy & cooler. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: Start out cloudy, gradually clear out. Chilly night. LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and decent. Still cool. HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Chance of rain, very mild highs. HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Covert over to wintry mix, seasonal highs. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonal. HIGH: 36

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.