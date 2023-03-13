July hearings set for teen suspect in deadly Green Bay hit-and-run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The teenage suspect accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash made another court appearance Monday.

Sienna Pecore is charged with 1st degree reckless homicide in the death of 17-year-old Cruz Beltran, her passenger. She’s also charged with hit-and-run causing death and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Prosecutors say last fall, Pecore was exceeding 100 miles per hour on West Mason Street in Green Bay when she ran a red light and collided with two cars at the intersection of Oneida St. Witnesses said they saw teens leave the scene of the crash in another vehicle, leaving Beltran behind.

Since she is a minor, Pecore’s defense is trying to get her case moved to juvenile court. At a hearing Monday, the judge set dates in July for what’s called a “reverse waiver” hearing so those arguments can be heard.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.