How much snow did you get? March 12-13

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The snow was still falling Monday morning as we started compiling these reports for this multi-day snow event from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. These are not snow totals unless specifically stated.

Snowfall amounts are listed by depth and then alphabetically by community. If more than one snowfall amount is reported for a community, we use the higher one.

As with every winter weather event, the amount in your own yard may vary.

Community ... County ... Snowfall (inches) ... Time reported

Iola ... Waupaca ... 13.2″ ... 5:20 a.m. (storm total)

Darboy ... Calumet ... 12.8″ ... 8:48 p.m.

Wausau ... Marathon ... 12.4″ ... 6:00 p.m.

Wittenberg ... Shawano ... 12.3″ ... 7:00 p.m.

Fremont ... Waupaca ... 12.0″ ... 8:40 p.m.

Spring Valley ... Manitowoc ... 10.3″ ... 8:19 p.m.

Weston ... Marathon ... 10.2″ ... 10:00 p.m.

Antigo ... Langlade ... 10.0″ ... 9:00 p.m.

Minocqua ... Oneida ... 10.0″ ... 6:02 p.m.

Lac du Flambeau ... Vilas ... 9.0″ ... 8:00 p.m.

Suamico ... Brown ... 9.0″ ... 9:27 p.m.

Birnamwood ... Shawano ... 8.8″ ... 5:25 p.m.

Hazelhurst ... Oneida ... 8.7″ ... 7:55 p.m.

Neenah ... Winnebago ... 8.5″ ... 12:20 a.m.

Berlin ... Waushara ... 8.4″ ... 7:20 p.m.

Arbor Vitae ... Vilas ... 8.0″ ... 7:31 p.m.

Kiel ... Manitowoc ... 8.0″ ... 5:35 p.m.

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 7.0″ ... 12:00 a.m.

Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 7.0″ ... 4:21 p.m.

Mosinee ... Marathon ... 6.9″ ... 8:15 p.m.

Oshkosh (Wittman Field) ... Winnebago ... 6.5″ ... 5:20 p.m.

Pulcifer ... Shawano ... 6.0″ ... 7:40 p.m.

Tigerton ... Shawano ... 6.0″ ... 6:00 p.m.

