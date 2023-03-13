How much snow did you get? March 12-13

Snow totals
Snow totals (KSFY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The snow was still falling Monday morning as we started compiling these reports for this multi-day snow event from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. These are not snow totals unless specifically stated.

Snowfall amounts are listed by depth and then alphabetically by community. If more than one snowfall amount is reported for a community, we use the higher one.

As with every winter weather event, the amount in your own yard may vary.

Community ... County ... Snowfall (inches) ... Time reported

Iola ... Waupaca ... 13.2″ ... 5:20 a.m. (storm total)

Darboy ... Calumet ... 12.8″ ... 8:48 p.m.

Wausau ... Marathon ... 12.4″ ... 6:00 p.m.

Wittenberg ... Shawano ... 12.3″ ... 7:00 p.m.

Fremont ... Waupaca ... 12.0″ ... 8:40 p.m.

Spring Valley ... Manitowoc ... 10.3″ ... 8:19 p.m.

Weston ... Marathon ... 10.2″ ... 10:00 p.m.

Antigo ... Langlade ... 10.0″ ... 9:00 p.m.

Minocqua ... Oneida ... 10.0″ ... 6:02 p.m.

Lac du Flambeau ... Vilas ... 9.0″ ... 8:00 p.m.

Suamico ... Brown ... 9.0″ ... 9:27 p.m.

Birnamwood ... Shawano ... 8.8″ ... 5:25 p.m.

Hazelhurst ... Oneida ... 8.7″ ... 7:55 p.m.

Neenah ... Winnebago ... 8.5″ ... 12:20 a.m.

Berlin ... Waushara ... 8.4″ ... 7:20 p.m.

Arbor Vitae ... Vilas ... 8.0″ ... 7:31 p.m.

Kiel ... Manitowoc ... 8.0″ ... 5:35 p.m.

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 7.0″ ... 12:00 a.m.

Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 7.0″ ... 4:21 p.m.

Mosinee ... Marathon ... 6.9″ ... 8:15 p.m.

Oshkosh (Wittman Field) ... Winnebago ... 6.5″ ... 5:20 p.m.

Pulcifer ... Shawano ... 6.0″ ... 7:40 p.m.

Tigerton ... Shawano ... 6.0″ ... 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow accumulation will last hours
LONG DURATION SNOW EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AM
Fatal crash generic
Man killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Calumet County
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
11-year-old boy assaulted and robbed in broad daylight in Sheboygan
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights.
One person dead, shots fired in Omro
Body in East River
Dive team recovers body from East River

Latest News

First Alert Weather
LAST ROUND OF SNOW FLURRIES EARLY... THEN SUNSHINE FINALLY
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Blowing, drifting snow
Car in ditch after winter accident (file image)
Tow ban ordered on I-41 and Highway 441 in Outagamie County
First Alert Weather
ACCUMULATING SNOW CONTINUES TONIGHT