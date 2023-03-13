Green Bay school board selects Claude Tiller Jr. as final superintendent candidate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Board of Education announced Monday it will move to offer the position of superintendent of schools and learning to Claude Tiller, Jr.

“The Board was fortunate to have two very qualified individuals from which to choose,” stated Board President Laura McCoy in a news release. “The Board very much appreciates all of the feedback we received from staff, parents and community members. Dr. Tiller was selected due to his experience working in an urban environment, proven results in closing achievement gaps, and demonstrated experience building relationships.”

Tiller currently serves as assistant superintendent over high school transformation with the Detroit Public Schools Community District in Detroit, Michigan. Before that, Tiller served as school improvement grant facilitator and monitor for the School Improvement Support Unit for the State of Michigan Department of Education. In his time at the State of Michigan, he led low- performing high schools in achieving an increase in their SAT scores.

Tiller received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. He received his Master’s of Education from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, Education Specialist Degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, and Doctor of Education from American College of Education in Indiana.

The Board of Education said it will enter into contract negotiations with Tiller, with an anticipated start date of July 1.

Tiller was chosen over Jenny Risner, the other finalist, who is the director of special services in Seaside, Ore. The school district previously announced the two finalists and gave people in the community an opportunity to meet with both of them.

