Children's museum in Sheboygan reopens after water damage

The children's museum opens after months of repairing water damage from a burst pipe
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A children’s museum in Sheboygan celebrated its reopening this weekend after months of repairs.

All four floors of the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum were damaged when a water pipe burst late last year. The cost totaled around $150,000.

Sunday, the museum celebrated its reopening with a fun ball drop at noon.

The museum is now open Tuesdays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sundays, the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. are for members only.

