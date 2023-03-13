Children’s museum in Sheboygan reopens after water damage

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A children’s museum in Sheboygan celebrated its reopening this weekend after months of repairs.

All four floors of the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum were damaged when a water pipe burst late last year. The cost totaled around $150,000.

Sunday, the museum celebrated its reopening with a fun ball drop at noon.

The museum is now open Tuesdays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sundays, the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. are for members only.

