Body recovered from Green Bay’s East River identified

Body in East River
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department identified a man pulled from the East River this weekend as Dennis Doxtater Jr. The 47-year-old was from Green Bay.

The police department’s dive team recovered Doxtater’s body Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a backpack near a hole in the ice by a foot bridge at about 6 a.m.

Police found the body almost 4 hours later, just before 10:15 a.m.

Police say their initial investigation doesn’t suggest foul play. The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

