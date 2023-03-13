Body recovered from Green Bay’s East River identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department identified a man pulled from the East River this weekend as Dennis Doxtater Jr. The 47-year-old was from Green Bay.

The police department’s dive team recovered Doxtater’s body Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a backpack near a hole in the ice by a foot bridge at about 6 a.m.

Police found the body almost 4 hours later, just before 10:15 a.m.

Police say their initial investigation doesn’t suggest foul play. The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

