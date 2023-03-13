Appleton woman becomes one of only a few dozen two-organ-donors nationwide

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - According to research, fewer than 100 people have donated both a kidney and part of their liver. A local woman becomes part of that rare group.

“A lot of times people who need organs, they have loved ones willing to donate, but they can’t… in liver, one in four for liver can actually do it cause everything has to line up,” says Joy Schumacher, a donor.

For Appleton native Joy Schumacher, it lined up twice already. As a living donor, she is giving 70 percent of her liver to a stranger.

“More people just know about living donation for kidney, cause you have two, so people know you can give one away and live a happy healthy life, it’s less commonly known that livers can be partitioned in a way that the donor receives a graft and there’s still adequate remnant for the donor,” explains Schumacher.

The liver is the only organ in the body that can regenerate lost tissue in about six weeks. But it takes some work - eating - and lots of rest.

“for the first few weeks after transplant, be really tired - the liver is going to be sucking out their body’s energy, regenerating regrowing, getting back to a proper functional size. You will nap like you’ve never napped before,” says Schumacher.

Joy says it’s a small price to pay - to help someone on a donor waiting list. One of her doctors was nervous about letting her donate a second organ, after she had given a kidney decades ago. But she says her kidney function actually improved after she donated her liver tissue.

“That’s how God shines through - that Dr. Aladra said he can’t medically explain it, but I can, I know who is behind it,” Schumacher claims.

Joy Schumacher comes from a large family, she has 11 siblings.

“I am the tenth so I am toward the bottom,” she says.

She is also one of the siblings who did not inherit her Dad’s polycystic kidney disease gene.

“Six of my siblings got that bad gene… to date, five have had kidney transplants from some of us,” she explains.

Schumacher donated a kidney to her sister 19 years ago. Her other siblings have done the same. But, at one point, they still needed one more for her brother.

“I went online to do an organ swap, I didn’t have another kidney to donate, but I had a liver,” Schumacher says.

So she turned to UW Health in Madison.

“Allows you to sign up to donate an organ in exchange for someone else donating an organ to your loved one...so that is how I signed up to donate my liver,” she remembers.

Her brother ended up getting a kidney from another relative - so Joy no longer needed to be part of the organ swap. But to her it didn’t feel right to have her name removed from the donor list. She knows what it’s like to be the family, on the receiving end of organ donation.

“I am a woman of faith and I feel God put me in this family for a reason, not just to donate an organ to a sibling, but I really feel he put me in this family so I would feel compassion to know what it’s like first hand,” she says.

It’s that experience, compassion and faith that led Schumacher to donate a second organ, thus becoming the first living donor ar UW Health to do so. She wants people to know that one can find joy in giving life, too.

“I hope for those who are even contemplating it or never heard of it, that they will consider it and take that step forward,” she says.

Right now, more than 2,000 people in Wisconsin, including children, are on the national waiting list for an organ transplant.

