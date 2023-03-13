70 years of WBAY - former Fox Valley Bureau Chief Jerry Burke reminisces

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jerry Burke was hired at WBAY in 1973 - and one of his biggest accomplishments was helping to set up our Fox Valley Bureau, the first of it’s kind, for any television station in the market. I was fortunate to be able to work with Jerry, for 7 years, before his retirement in 2007.

As a young reporter at time - I had a lot to learn, and he set the example for how to react, when a big story broke.

For many decades, Jerry Burke was the face of the Fox Valley when it came to television news. That dominance came from his longevity, and also from an idea he had to launch a newsroom outside of Green Bay

“We started the Fox Valley bureau it was on Halloween night 1977, and it’s amazing how many people to this day say, hey, it’s Jerry Burke live in the Valley,” Jerry Burke remembers.

Having a Fox Valley Bureau would allow Action 2 News to get to stories faster, especially in the southern end of the viewing area from Appleton to Fond du Lac. Burke says it’s an idea that caught on with the competition.

“When we created it and started it, the competition laughed at us. What are you doing, you’re crazy. Well, our ratings went up and all of a sudden guess who was following us down here, five and eleven. Then eventually 26. So yeah, I’m proud of that factor a lot because we were not ignoring the Fox Valley but it was getting short shift and there’s over three hundred thousand people down here. You cannot ignore that area,” he explains

Burke says the hardest stories to cover were those involving crimes against children...

But one thing he liked covering was the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), and during the landing of the Concorde at Air Venture in 1985, Burke had a front row seat.

“We were the only station that covered it live on air when it arrived. It arrived at 6:10:10. Ten minutes after six and ten seconds. I checked my watch. Scott Picken was the producer that day. We were running long. I mean because the Concorde is coming in on final approach and if you listen to the video tape you can hear Scott saying, Jerry as soon as that sucker lands get the heck off the air. We stayed with it and in Scott’s defense he didn’t dare pull away from me because this was big stuff. I mean this was historic. The concord landing in Oshkosh Wisconsin. It only landed in DC, and New York, Paris and London. That was it,” he remembers fondly.

Since retiring Burke has spent a lot time volunteering.

He also wrote a book, highlighting many the stories and interviews he conducted throughout his career.

Today, Burke’s son Kris is following in his footsteps. He’s working at WBAY, as a news producer.

“As it turned out when he was hired the management people they didn’t put two and two together at first. Somebody else had to tell them, hey, that’s Jerry’s son. I went alright, I like that. That’s the way it should be. He made it on his own accord and I’m proud of him. He sure likes what he’s doing and I hope good days are ahead for him,” Burke says.

“There’s still some days Jerry says, he misses covering the big stories, but he also credits his wife, Mary for sticking by his side, as his biggest supporter. Despite some erratic hours, that this industry sometimes demands.

