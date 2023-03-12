WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament boosts Greater Green Bay’s economy

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - People from across Wisconsin spent big as the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament wrapped up Saturday.

“Typically this weekend WIAA alone has about a 2.3 million or so dollar impact on the community,” President & CEO of Discover Green Bay Brad Toll said. “Oftentimes we see room nights upwards of 2000 from this group which is fantastic.”

Food, hotel stays and shopping work together to boost the area’s economy.

“It’s fun to hear different partners of ours in the tourism industry saying ‘hey, we just had two basketball teams in our store!’” Toll expressed.

The Laconia Spartans went home with a gold ball... and the Keel family headed straight to Stadium View Bar & Grill to celebrate the win with drinks.

“It’s the first time we’ve won so I think it’s pretty special and everyone’s just out here celebrating so it’s been a fun time to see everyone happy,” Tyson Keel told Action 2 News.

His sister is on the winning team. He said his family spent money on a hotel for the tournament.

“We were just at a hotel just swimming, enjoying time with family, all that... There’s a lot of family time that goes into it. It brings families together,” Keel said. “A lot of people come from all around to enjoy watching people play.”

It’s not just basketball. The Resch Expo Center hosted a robotics competition and gymnastics meet the same weekend.

Toll said more than 800 tourism professionals are coming to the area for a conference, but even more visitors are on their way.

“Right after that comes a dart tournament that brings over 4000 people into the community so as tourism goes march this year is a fantastic month.”

As people check out of hotels and hit the road, Toll knows the WIAA experience is always memorable.

“I would imagine they’ll make trips back to Green Bay and kind of reminisce about the days that they played at the Resch Center.”

