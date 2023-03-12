WET, SLOW ACCUMULATING SNOW ALL DAY, HEAVIEST SNOWFALL COMING TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Bo Fogal
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Sunday through Sunday night is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a winter system moves southeast from Minnesota toward Wisconsin bringing two rounds of snow. The first round is currently falling as of Sunday morning, but the second round will bring most of the snow by Sunday night. It’ll bring a heavy snow band stretching from Manitowoc County through Appleton into Wausau. Through the day, 1-3″ of snow is possible for everyone, but 2-5″ of snow is likely through the evening hours. Altogether, from Manitowoc County through Appleton to Wausau, 5-7+″ of snow is possible, then the surrounding areas could see 3-5″. Patchy blowing snow is also likely as winds will be breezy from the east between 10-25 mph. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Manitowoc, Calumet, Winnebago, Brown, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca County until Monday morning with the surrounding counties under a Winter Weather Advisory until Monday morning too. The severe weather outlook is under a MODERATE level.

Once the system leaves early Monday morning, high pressure will finally bring beautiful sunshine for Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Not only that, temperatures will warm up quickly on Wednesday into the lower 40s which will melt away a lot of the snow. Sadly by Thursday, another system will bring more precipitation which will start out as rain then convert to a mix then snow by Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: ESE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: E 10-25+ MPH

MONDAY: N 15-20 MPH

TODAY: Wet snow, 1-3″ possible with snow rates increasing by late afternoon. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Wet snow, 2-5″ possible with heaviest from Manitowoc through Appleton to Wausau. LOW: 25

MONDAY: Early snow showers, overcast and cooler. HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, much warmer! HIGH: 41 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Chance of rain, very mild. HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Chance of wintry mix, slightly cooler. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow. HIGH: 31

