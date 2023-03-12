Truckers witness distracted winter driving

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - “Everybody needs to slow down a little bit,” truck driver Dennis Huffman said while taking a break from the snow inside the Country Express Truck Stop.

Drivers navigated wet, slushy roadways across Northeast Wisconsin for more than a day. The State Patrol pointed out, conditions can change in a matter of seconds.

“Might be clear in one lane and then you switch to pass a vehicle and all the sudden you’re running into snow and slush and losing control,” State Trooper Jamie Kahkola told Action 2 News. “We’ve had quite a bit of that the last couple snow storms.”

Country Express Truck Stop noted big crowds during storms... as drivers take what they describe as a much-needed break from the roads.

“Other drivers, especially small vehicles, cars, trucks... They have a tendency to get right up on us, real close to us. It’s harder for us to stop that truck,” Huffman, an owner and operator of Prime Inc, said.

He said drivers fly by 10 to 15 miles per hour faster than his semi. Some of those drivers, traveling too fast for the conditions. Others, exercising a bad habit of distracted driving.

“We get drivers in cars and trucks with a cell phone in their hand,” Huffman explained. “That’s not real good. It’s not good anyway, but it’s even worse in this kind of weather... It’s nerve-wracking to see the possibility of something like that taking the life of a child. It gets to me.”

Customer Michael Corsi pulled into the truck stop to do some shopping and fill up his car’s tank.

“If you just take it slow and you keep a situational awareness around you and you’re driving slow, you’ll be fine. I think they did a really good job on the roads right now. They’re looking pretty good,” Corsi said. “A lot of people get this inclination in their mind that if I have four-wheel drive, I can go and cruise at a regular safe speed. When visibility is low and conditions are low you need to be mindful of that.”

Corsi shared some potentially life-saving advice for people on the roads:

“I think sometimes as people are flying by you, let it go. Once you’re emotionally compromised you can make dangerous situations.”

