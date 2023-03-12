Sturgeon Bay celebrates St. Patrick’s Day - a little early, but with lots of sunshine and fun

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For many, St. Patrick’s Day is the harbinger of Spring - the temperatures didn’t play along, but the skies were blue and in Sturgeon Bay quite a few folks ventured outside for the parade.

Groups from local restaurants, landscaping businesses, non-profits as well as the Sturgeon High School band came out to march in the streets.

The event is being celebrated each year on the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day, which is on March 17.

“I just love to see just how many kids are involved, you know with a lot of our floats we got girl scouts, you know, just how many girl scout troops are as well. Just how many kids are actually involved in walking in the parade that’s so much fun to see,” says Cameryn Ehlers from K Waterski/Destination Sturgeon Bay.

The event was organized by Destination Sturgeon Bay with Kitty O’Reilly’s Pub as a co-sponsor.

