Notre Dame completes three-peat with win over Pewaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Notre Dame girls basketball has completed a three-peat.

For the third straight year, the Tritons have won the WIAA state title.

NDA dominated Saturday in their 64-49 win over Pewaukee. They also beat the Pirates last year in the D2 championship game.

Gracie Grzesk led the way with 16 points, Trista Fayta put up 13 and Sydney Whitehouse had 12 points.

“Obviously it’s so special every time holding up a gold ball, knowing you’re the best team in the state in the division,” Grzesk said. “Honestly every year it doesn’t get boring. We have a target on our back. There’s nothing like, it’s so much fun.”

“Every year we work for this. So, it’s a different experience, a new team every year, but we all have the same goal. Every celebration is special,” Fayta said.

Notre Dame’s only loss this season came to Pewaukee in the first game of the year where Fayta missed the game. This time around, she made an impact and the Tritons got their revenge.

