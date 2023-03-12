Notre Dame completes three-peat with win over Pewaukee

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Notre Dame girls basketball has completed a three-peat.

For the third straight year, the Tritons have won the WIAA state title.

NDA dominated Saturday in their 64-49 win over Pewaukee. They also beat the Pirates last year in the D2 championship game.

Gracie Grzesk led the way with 16 points, Trista Fayta put up 13 and Sydney Whitehouse had 12 points.

“Obviously it’s so special every time holding up a gold ball, knowing you’re the best team in the state in the division,” Grzesk said. “Honestly every year it doesn’t get boring. We have a target on our back. There’s nothing like, it’s so much fun.”

“Every year we work for this. So, it’s a different experience, a new team every year, but we all have the same goal. Every celebration is special,” Fayta said.

Notre Dame’s only loss this season came to Pewaukee in the first game of the year where Fayta missed the game. This time around, she made an impact and the Tritons got their revenge.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles closed I-41 north of Fond du Lac after an SUV crashed into a jackknifed semi...
1 killed after semi jackknifes on I-41 as snow slicks roads in Northeast Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Murphy addresses Rodgers’ future with Packers
Body in East River
Dive team recovers body from East River
Nighttime snowfall (file image)
How much snow did you get? March 10
Snow accumulation will last hours
LONG DURATION SNOW EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AM

Latest News

De Pere boys basketball wins sectional final and is headed to the state tournament
De Pere, Neenah, Brillion, St. Mary Catholic boys hoops headed to state
Laconia girls basketball wins state title
Laconia girls basketball wins D4 state title
WATCH: WIAA GBB State Tourney sees Notre Dame march on, Hortonville & Wabeno/Laona fall
WIAA GBB State Tourney sees Notre Dame march on while Hortonville & Wabeno/Laona fall
WATCH: GBB State Tournament highlights
WATCH: GBB State Tournament highlights & BBB Sectional semis