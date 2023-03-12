Man killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Calumet County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a suspected drunk driving crash in the Village of Harrison.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Oneida Street and State Trunk Highway 114 around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

An initial investigation shows a 19-year-old Grand Chute man was driving a sedan with two passengers eastbound on Plank Road at Oneida Street.

A 59-year-old Kaukauna woman was driving a pickup truck traveling southbound on Oneida Street. Officials say the pickup truck driver hit the driver’s side of the sedan.

The 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His passengers, a 32-year-old Menasha woman and a 33-year-old Menasha man were both taken to local hospitals. The woman is in critical condition, while the man is in unstable condition.

The 59-year-old Kaukauna woman driving the pickup truck was not hurt. She was arrested and is awaiting charges for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Officials say speed was also believed to be a factor in the crash.

