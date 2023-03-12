Laconia girls basketball wins D4 state title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in program history, Laconia girls basketball has won a state title.

The Spartans beat Aquinas in the Division 4 championship game 64-51.

Reece Keel scored 16 points in the first half alone before Laconia broke free in the second half. They led by as much as 20 points on their way to the victory.

Laconia fell short last year and in 2019 as the runner-ups, but this year they were able to hold up that gold ball.

“Last year when we lost in the championship, we were a little mad about it. We had a chip on our shoulder this year,” Laconia sophomore Aubrey Leonard said. “We went out there and played our hardest so we didn’t have to feel that way again.”

“We had to go out there and work hard because they’re a very good team, and if we anted to win it wasn’t going to come easy,” Spartans senior Reece Keel said. “We just came out there and left it all on the floor. This is the last game of the season and we knew that coming into it.”

