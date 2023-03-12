City of Manitowoc declares snow emergency

Snow plow in action
Snow plow in action(MnDOT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Mayor Justin M. Nickels has declared a snow emergency for Monday, March 13.

The Snow Emergency will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. No parking is allowed on any city street during those hours. A $75 citation will be issued to any vehicle parked on any city street between those hours.

The parking ban is in effect on every city street, even on those that have been plowed or appear plowed.

Drivers are also asked to stay at least 75 feet behind plow trucks when they have their blades down and are plowing or when trucks are salting.

A statement issued by the City of Manitowoc reminds motorists that if they can’t see the driver in the mirror, the driver cannot see them, either. Also, plows back up frequently.

Salt route maps are available on the city’s website, www.manitowoc.org, by clicking on Departments, Public Infrastructure, Snow & Ice Control, and Snow/Salt Maps. Notification of the Winter Parking Ban will be on the website, www.manitowoc.org.

More information is also available at 920-686-6550. .

