Authorities: 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast

Authorities say eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the...
Authorities say eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews were searching for at least seven additional victims.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Eight people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews are searching Sunday for seven additional victims, authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said lifeguards responding late Saturday at Blacks Beach pulled eight bodies from the water but that thick fog hampered search efforts overnight. Fire-Rescue and Coast Guard vessels combed the area early Sunday.

Daniel Eddy, San Diego Fire-Rescue’s deputy chief of operations, said there was a long debris field on Black’s Beach. Black’s Beach is jointly owned by the city of San Diego and the state. The stretch of sand is also known as Torrey Pines City Beach and Torrey Pines State Beach.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Eddie Berrios confirmed eight people died and teams were searching for at least seven more. He didn’t know what kind of boats they were, but said often panga style vessels come ashore there.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow accumulation will last hours
LONG DURATION SNOW EVENT TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AM
Body in East River
Dive team recovers body from East River
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights.
One person dead, shots fired in Omro
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Murphy addresses Rodgers’ future with Packers
Emergency vehicles closed I-41 north of Fond du Lac after an SUV crashed into a jackknifed semi...
1 killed after semi jackknifes on I-41 as snow slicks roads in Northeast Wisconsin

Latest News

Tragic end after kitten saves Forest Park family-of-six from devastating fire
Kitten dies after saving Ohio family from devastating fire
FILE - Protesters hold signs to protest gun violence at a student sit in at the Michigan state...
Gun reform coming in Michigan after 2nd school mass shooting
Fatal crash generic
Man killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Calumet County
A police captain received a Mystery Shopper scam which was mailed to the Appleton Police...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Mystery shopper scam