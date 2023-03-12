ACCUMULATING SNOW CONTINUES TONIGHT

Wintry weather hangs around tonight and our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues. Several more inches are possible and there may be more slick spots around for the Monday AM commute.

Additional Snow Potential Through Tonight (WBAY)

A band of 2-6″ of additional snowfall is most likely from near Wausau to the Fox Valley & GB to Manitowoc. Lesser amounts of snow (1-3″) are more likely to the northeast and southwest of wherever the snow band sets up. As temperatures cool into the 20s tonight, falling snow will have a better chance at accumulating on road surfaces. We’ll especially need to watch those less traveled roads tonight and early Monday morning. A burst of gusty winds around 30 mph is expected during the night. Some blowing & drifting could occur but the wet nature of the snow should mitigate things.

Monday is shaping up to be mainly cloudy, breezy, and chilly for mid March. Highs should be only in the upper 20s to around 30°. Northerly winds between 10 and 20 mph will keep a winter chill going all day long. Snow is expected to taper off by 8 or 9 a.m. at the latest, but lingering snow showers are possible later in the day.

Tuesday is looking pretty good with lots of sunshine for a change. Temperatures in the teens and single digits early on will moderate back into the low to mid 30s during the afternoon. Winds will be much lighter.

Temperatures in the 40s remain on track Wednesday and Thursday. Our next weather maker will give us rain showers on Thursday and then rain and snow showers on Friday. Snow showers stick around into Saturday too. Additional snow accumulations may occur later this week depending on how things play out.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NNE 10-20 G30 MPH

MONDAY: N 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Areas of snow. Slick spots possible on area roads. LOW: 23

MONDAY: Early snow showers. Mostly cloudy, brisk, & cool. HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny but chilly. HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Temperatures moderate. HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Rain showers develop. Milder. HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Early rain then snow. Breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 37

