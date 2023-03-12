11-year-old boy assaulted and robbed in broad daylight in Sheboygan

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a statement issued by the Sheboygan Police Department, the boy was walking home with a shopping bag full of items in the late morning hours of March 12, when he was physically attacked by a 57-year-old man. The assailant took the bag from the youngster and fled.

After receiving reports of the mugging, officers from the Sheboygan Police Department immediately canvassed the area in search of the suspect. Several citizens who had witnessed the incident were able to give a good description of the assailant. Officers quickly located the man and arrested him. The 57-year-old male has an extensive criminal history, reads the statement issued by the authorities.

The suspect has been transported to the Sheboygan County Detention Center and will be referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for charges of Robbery and Physical Abuse of a Child.

The victim was transported by Sheboygan Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

In the statement released to members of the media, the Sheboygan Police Department recognizes that situations of this nature are extremely traumatic to the victim and the community. The department commends the victim for his ability to remain calm and provide the responding officers with information critical to resolving this incident. The department also recognizes the critical part other witnesses and bystanders played in providing information that led to the arrest of the responsible person and is grateful for their assistance.

