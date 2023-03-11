WIAA GBB State Tourney sees Notre Dame march on while Hortonville & Wabeno/Laona fall

WATCH: WIAA GBB State Tourney sees Notre Dame march on, Hortonville & Wabeno/Laona fall
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three more area teams were at play in the WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament on Friday. Notre Dame Academy kept its pursuit of a 3-peat intact with a semifinal win in Division 2. But other area teams were not as fortunate. Wabeno/Laona fell in a Division 5 semifinal while Hortonville fell in Division 1. Enjoy the highlights above.

