TSA is looking to hire more agents

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Transportation Security Administration is critical in keeping our airports and travelers safe. And now, there are many open positions - all of which need to be filled.

“Now we’re looking for the next generation to take the mantle and protect their community and their nation as well,” says Chris Simonsen, TSA Assistant Federal Security Director.

The next generation is already filling out job application forms inside Austin Straubel International Airport. It’s part of a push to get new talent on board.

“We have multiple open spots and we’re always looking to hire. Obviously we have to fulfill our allocations but we also have retirements coming up,” explains Chris Simonsen.

He adds that the administration is preparing for a surge in travelers: “Everyone’s traveling. As you can see – spring breaks are starting throughout the nation so we just want to make sure we’re prepared with our staffing.”

The TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 for eligible new hires - but that’s not the only incentive the administration hopes to attract candidates with.

“One thing with the federal benefits – as a part time employee here, regardless if it’s 20 hours, 25 hours, you get those full time benefits which is something not a lot of other locations can offer,” states Chris Simonsen.

Agents don’t need prior law enforcement or security experience. All that’s required is to be a minimum of 18 years old, have a high school diploma and be a U.S. citizen. Pay starts at $16.51 an hour.

“We just want to be able to serve the community with the same types of things other companies are doing,” Chris Simonsen says.

Throughout the recruitment process, the TSA is looking for candidates that share the same goals.

“The mission is, we’re here to ensure freedom of movement of passengers, of commerce, it’s very important. Our job is to make sure people get on those planes safely,” states Chris Simonsen.

